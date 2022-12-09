South Carolina receives nearly $6 million in ‘Internet for All’ grant funding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration said South Carolina is receiving nearly $6 million in grant funding.

The money comes as part of the state’s first “Internet for All” grants to deploy high-speed internet networks and digital training. In total the state is set to receive $5,953,478.05. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said, “I thank Governor McMaster for his efforts to bridge the digital divide in South Carolina.”

Raimondo continued, “Internet connectivity is an essential part of our daily lives, so it is essential to ensure that everyone has equitable access to these services.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.