Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

South Carolina receives nearly $6 million in ‘Internet for All’ grant funding

Money generic
Money generic(Gray)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration said South Carolina is receiving nearly $6 million in grant funding.

The money comes as part of the state’s first “Internet for All” grants to deploy high-speed internet networks and digital training. In total the state is set to receive $5,953,478.05. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said, “I thank Governor McMaster for his efforts to bridge the digital divide in South Carolina.”

Raimondo continued, “Internet connectivity is an essential part of our daily lives, so it is essential to ensure that everyone has equitable access to these services.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released surveillance images of thieves at a Grovetown-area Walmart and asked...
Pair tricks local Walmart clerk to get away with thousands
Crash on I-20 at exit 190
Lanes open after multiple vehicle crash causes traffic delays on I-20
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Trenton Lewis
31-year-old dad dies in accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley
Prince Holland, 13, died in the shooting.
Football coach shot 10 times while shielding players from gunfire, police say

Latest News

Thomson
The energy is high as Thomson Bulldogs play for state football title
Trenton Lewis
31-year-old dad dies in accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley
Industrial accident kills 1 man in Wadley
Holiday events to enjoy the rest of the season
MM
Artemis 1 is returning to Earth on Sunday!