‘Something that I would never forget’: One year after shootout in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing about the terrifying moments of a North Augusta Public Safety officer shot in the middle of a downtown shootout.

Friday marked the first anniversary of a shootout between officers and a suspect in the middle of Georgia Avenue.

All of this happened in broad daylight. We sat down with Lieutenant Aaron Fittery on how he’s recovering after getting hurt in the shooting.

It’s like a scene out of an action movie in the heart of downtown North Augusta.

A year later, Fittery is still recovering.

“I definitely didn’t think that it would be a day that would be something that’s going to be a memory for the rest of my life and something that I would never forget,” he said

It started as a normal day.

Fittery is a patrol leader who doesn’t usually find himself on calls. They were short-staffed on the day of the shootout.

“On that day, I was going to back another officer, and I intercepted the radio traffic and also intercepted the suspect vehicle that was actually fleeing from him. And I became the lead car in the vehicle pursuit,” said Fittery.

Police say Thomas Airington fled from officers down Georgia Avenue hitting two cars.

“Ultimately, it ended in a shootout,” he said.

The suspect began firing more than 50 rounds, one of those hitting Fittery in the leg.

“One of the worst pain I ever had in my life. Just a really bad burning sensation,” he said. “I think the thing that bothered me the most was, you know, the unknown of if I was shot, you know, probably people that worked for me had been struck, too.”

Fittery was awarded the Purple Heart Award.

“Just to not take the day-to-day stuff for granted, the hugs at home,” he said. “Just know that at any time, it could be the last time you ever, ever speak to somebody, because it just happened so fast.”

The suspect, Thomas Airington, is charged with assault and attempted murder. He is still making his way through the South Carolina court system and is still awaiting a trial.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.