Shooter gets life without parole in Augusta road-rage killing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was convicted this week of a 2019 deadly road-rage shooting on Meadowbrook Drive, according to prosecutors.

A Richmond County jury on Thursday found Kwadere Barno guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and three separate firearm possession charges.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Tony Sanford, with an additional 50 years in confinement for the other charges.

This case occurred as a road rage incident on May 25, 2019.

Sanford, 59, accidentally sideswiped the defendant’s vehicle. The enraged defendant got out and engaged in a verbal altercation before firing multiple times into the victim’s vehicle. One of those shots pierced the victim’s heart, killing him.

Another driver followed Barno from the scene, advising law enforcement of his whereabouts. Her service and testimony were essential to the case, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.

“Our case was not just about a really bad person’s actions,” said Assistant District Attorney Deshala Dixon, chief of the special victims unit. “It’s also about the brave actions of good people coming together to see justice done.”

Williams gave special thanks to former Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Shane Van Dyke “for traveling especially for this trial,” as well as the eyewitness.

“”Her selflessness has made everyone in this community a little safer,” Williams said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.