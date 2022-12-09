‘Senn’sational Christmas lights on display in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for somewhere to take the family this weekend, there’s a Christmas light drive-thru display in Aiken.

It’s put on by a family determined to make people happy.

Over 50,000 lights and over 100 blowups. You might think you just drove up on a professional light display. But it’s the Senn family home.

“I told my husband, I really want to start decorating. This was about five years ago, and we started decorating, doing the lights, and because he knows how much I love it, he started making it even more and bigger,” said Karrie Senn.

She has always loved Christmas, and her husband knows it. Every year he kept adding more lights until it got to the point where the whole yard was covered.

“We cut the lights on last year, Thanksgiving night, and the next night I had people trying to drive-thru the yard, so I called my husband, I was like ‘you posted it wasn’t a drive-thru right?’ And he was like ‘yeah’, so I said ‘not working’,” said Senn.

That made them realize this is something that should be shared.

“It brings a lot of joy and happiness to a lot of people and they love it,” she said.

So now, on weekends during the holiday season, you can drive-thru their yard for free. They say it’s become a ‘Senn’sation with hundreds of people showing up each night.

“We definitely definitely did not expect that,” she said.

But they say it’s worth it.

“Just to see how many people it makes happy, that’s enough for me and my husband alone to keep doing it,” she said.

You can visit from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Their home is at 2482 Wire Road. Open every weekend this month.

They’ll be closed on Christmas and Christmas Eve but open every day the week before Christmas.

