Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

‘Senn’sational Christmas lights on display in Aiken County

By Will Volk
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for somewhere to take the family this weekend, there’s a Christmas light drive-thru display in Aiken.

It’s put on by a family determined to make people happy.

Over 50,000 lights and over 100 blowups. You might think you just drove up on a professional light display. But it’s the Senn family home.

“I told my husband, I really want to start decorating. This was about five years ago, and we started decorating, doing the lights, and because he knows how much I love it, he started making it even more and bigger,” said Karrie Senn.

MORE | Here are some events to enjoy during the holiday season

She has always loved Christmas, and her husband knows it. Every year he kept adding more lights until it got to the point where the whole yard was covered.

“We cut the lights on last year, Thanksgiving night, and the next night I had people trying to drive-thru the yard, so I called my husband, I was like ‘you posted it wasn’t a drive-thru right?’ And he was like ‘yeah’, so I said ‘not working’,” said Senn.

That made them realize this is something that should be shared.

“It brings a lot of joy and happiness to a lot of people and they love it,” she said.

MORE | Augusta Christmas parade proceeds help families in need

So now, on weekends during the holiday season, you can drive-thru their yard for free. They say it’s become a ‘Senn’sation with hundreds of people showing up each night.

“We definitely definitely did not expect that,” she said.

But they say it’s worth it.

“Just to see how many people it makes happy, that’s enough for me and my husband alone to keep doing it,” she said.

You can visit from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Their home is at 2482 Wire Road. Open every weekend this month.

They’ll be closed on Christmas and Christmas Eve but open every day the week before Christmas.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released surveillance images of thieves at a Grovetown-area Walmart and asked...
Pair tricks local Walmart clerk to get away with thousands
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old dad dies in accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley
Signs are up all over Thomson wishing the high school football team well in the state...
Thomson football team prepares for title game at noon today
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Crash on I-20 at exit 190
Lanes open after multiple vehicle crash causes traffic delays on I-20

Latest News

Opportunity to work at Augusta Training Shop
Opportunity to work at Augusta Training Shop
Bulldogs win
‘We’re happy for the whole community: Fans react to Thomson win
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh will be in a Colleton County courtroom Friday...
Judge hears pending motions in Murdaugh case Friday
Augusta Training Shop
Augusta Training Shop allows workers to spread holiday cheer
Celebrate the holidays with local events for friends and family.
Downtown Augusta rolls out Christmas parade, store decorations