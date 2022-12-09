Richmond County virtual students get chance to be hands-on

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County’s eSchool offered students some face-to-face fun for its ‘in-person’ STEAM day.

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

The virtual school is teaching 6th through 12th grade online. They had learning experiments, including building bottle rockets, towers, bridges, and parachutes.

The administration says with so much time behind a computer, it’s good for the students to see each other in person.

“Our students are at home, and they interact with students and teachers. This gives them a chance to get out of the house, and they come with their parents, and they can physically meet their teachers. They do a lot of tutoring online, and they feel it gets robotic,” said Judy Ward, Richmond County’s eSchool.

Students also used their art skills by taking photos of all the activities Friday. The virtual school is in its second year.

