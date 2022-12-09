Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Ossoff to discuss broadband opportunities for Jefferson County

Broadband
Broadband(Pexels.com)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff will brief Jefferson County leaders Friday on resources he secured to expand high-speed internet across Georgia.

The briefing is planned for 12:30 p.m.

Ossoff said he secured $250 million through the American Rescue Plan to expand high-quality internet access to families, small businesses, farms, and schools across Georgia.

MORE | Why Georgia could be the next state to ban TikTok on government devices

Jefferson County is among the counties where broadband providers are eligible to apply for the new grant program.

Other CSRA counties eligible to apply for the grant funding include Hancock, Burke and Glascock.

“I’m working with the Treasury Department to deploy these resources to the state of Georgia. The state of Georgia will then deploy them to broadband internet providers who will be responsible for actually laying fiber and expanding the access,” Ossoff said.

WHAT THE TECH | Must-have STEM toys this Christmas

Communities with the greatest need will be considered for funding. Moore said she is hoping their city can apply for the money. They are looking to extend their antennas and towers to reach more people.

Through the bipartisan infrastructure law, Ossoff also championed the expansion of the Affordable Connectivity Program, which has helped more than 350,000 low-income Georgians afford internet service.

Georgians can find more information about the program and learn how to apply here.

MORE | House passes Ossoff bill to help veterans with benefits

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released surveillance images of thieves at a Grovetown-area Walmart and asked...
Pair tricks local Walmart clerk to get away with thousands
Crash on I-20 at exit 190
Lanes open after multiple vehicle crash causes traffic delays on I-20
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Prince Holland, 13, died in the shooting.
Football coach shot 10 times while shielding players from gunfire, police say
The Thomson High School football team leaves for Atlanta to play in the AA state championship.
Thomson football team prepares for title game at noon today

Latest News

Signs are up all over Thomson wishing the high school football team well in the state...
Thomson football team prepares for title game at noon today
An 81-year-old victim is dead after a house fire in Hancock County, Ga.
81-year-old dead after house fire in Hancock County
MM
Tyler Scott and his mom tell us what CHOG means to them after cancer diagnoses
Man injured in shooting in North Augusta
One man is injured after a shooting at Plaza Place Apartments early Friday morning.