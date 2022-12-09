Ossoff to discuss broadband opportunities for Jefferson County

WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff will brief Jefferson County leaders Friday on resources he secured to expand high-speed internet across Georgia.

The briefing is planned for 12:30 p.m.

Ossoff said he secured $250 million through the American Rescue Plan to expand high-quality internet access to families, small businesses, farms, and schools across Georgia.

Jefferson County is among the counties where broadband providers are eligible to apply for the new grant program.

Other CSRA counties eligible to apply for the grant funding include Hancock, Burke and Glascock.

“I’m working with the Treasury Department to deploy these resources to the state of Georgia. The state of Georgia will then deploy them to broadband internet providers who will be responsible for actually laying fiber and expanding the access,” Ossoff said.

Communities with the greatest need will be considered for funding. Moore said she is hoping their city can apply for the money. They are looking to extend their antennas and towers to reach more people.

Through the bipartisan infrastructure law, Ossoff also championed the expansion of the Affordable Connectivity Program, which has helped more than 350,000 low-income Georgians afford internet service.

Georgians can find more information about the program and learn how to apply here.

