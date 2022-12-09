Man dies in accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley

WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man died this week in an apparent industrial accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley.

It happened Wednesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

It appeared to be an accident, but a final determination on that will be made by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab, where the body is expected to be taken Friday, according to authorities.

The victim’s name wasn’t available late Thursday.

