Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

House passes Ossoff bill to help veterans with benefits

U.S. flags veterans
U.S. flags veterans(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, Sen. Jon Ossoff’s bipartisan bill to help Georgia veterans access their service benefits passed the U.S. House.

Veterans are often required to present their military records to access critical care and benefits they earn through their service.

MORE | Local vets learn options if they were exposed to tainted Lejeune water

The bill will help clear the backlog of veterans’ records requests.

“Too many Georgia veterans are having to wait too long to access their service records. It can impact their access to health care and veterans’ benefits,” Ossoff said. “I am bringing Republicans and Democrats together to clear out that backlog so that veterans and the families of veterans are not denied the benefits they’ve earned.”

Veterans are often required to present their military records to access critical care and benefits veterans earn through their service to the nation. The National Personnel Records Center currently has a backlog of nearly half a million record requests from veterans and their families.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released surveillance images of thieves at a Grovetown-area Walmart and asked...
Pair tricks local Walmart clerk to get away with thousands
From left: Anjelika Figueroa, DeMichael Dawson, Savannah Piazzi, Shonna Powell, and Dawson...
What we know about 5 suspects after rescue of caged ‘sex slave’
After injuring a driver in a drive-by shooting, the suspect in connection to the incident was...
Drive-by shooting suspect arrested in Richmond County
Crash on I-20 at exit 190
Lanes open after multiple vehicle crash causes traffic delays on I-20
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

2022 Ray Guy recipient announced
Swainsboro
Under the Lights: High school football roundup
A town hall meting in Augusta focused on legal options available to people exposed to...
Local vets learn options if they were exposed to tainted Lejeune water
Vets
Augusta meeting focus on contaminated Camp Lejeune water