Holiday events to enjoy this weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here are some holiday events you won’t want to miss. Events for families and friends to enjoy the rest of the holiday season.

Christmas parade

The 2022 Augusta Christmas Parade on Saturday at 6p.m. on Broad Street from 13th to 7th streets. Proceeds from the parade will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta.

This year’s parade will have over 80 entries and will include local businesses, civic groups, bands, and more. Santa Claus will be riding down Broad Street in the parade.

The parade will be presented by the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta and the City of Augusta. Local sponsors are the City of Augusta, WJBF News Channel 6, Downtown Development Authority of Augusta, iHeart Media, and WBBQ 104.3.

Downtown Decorations Crawl

The 4th annual Making Spirits Bright Downtown Decorations Crawl is back from Dec. 2. to Jan. 1. hosted by The Downtown Development Authority of Augusta and Augusta & Co.

Locals and visitors are encouraged to bring their friends and family downtown to experience the lights and special decorations at more than 30 storefronts while taking the opportunity to dine and shop.

Those enjoying the decoration crawl may do so from the comfort of their vehicles or by walking safely along the sidewalks. After viewing the entries, you can vote online for their favorite. The people’s choice award winner will be selected from this popular vote and announced by Jan. 4.

Participating businesses were judged to win in five categories. A panel of locals voted on Dec. 2. for the most whimsical, most original use of lights, funniest, and best theme. The winners of these awards will be announced via social media today.

