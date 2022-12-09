Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Girl missing since mother’s body discovered has been found safe, S.C. sheriff says

FILE IMAGE - Aspen Jeter, 5, had not been seen since her mother Crystal Jumper’s body was...
FILE IMAGE - Aspen Jeter, 5, had not been seen since her mother Crystal Jumper’s body was discovered in Orangeburg County, South Carolina, on Thanksgiving day.(Gray News, file)
By Nevin Smith and WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a 5-year-old girl missing since Thanksgiving has been found safe and her father has been arrested.

Aspen Jeter had not been seen since her mother Crystal Jumper’s body was discovered in Orangeburg County on Thanksgiving day.

The sheriff said at a news conference that members of the Danville Police Department in Virginia arrested Antar Jeter around 12:40 p.m. Friday. The department located him with intelligence from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division that he was in the area.

Investigators said he was driving a stolen Mazda 6. Aspen was safely recovered at the time of the arrest. Antar is being held pending extradition to South Carolina.

The sheriff’s office said Antar Jeter is being charged with murder in the investigation into the death of Aspen’s mother Crystal Jumper.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released surveillance images of thieves at a Grovetown-area Walmart and asked...
Pair tricks local Walmart clerk to get away with thousands
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old dad dies in accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley
Signs are up all over Thomson wishing the high school football team well in the state...
Thomson football team prepares for title game at noon today
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Crash on I-20 at exit 190
Lanes open after multiple vehicle crash causes traffic delays on I-20

Latest News

Richmond County’s eSchool
Richmond County virtual students get chance to be hands-on
Kwadere Barno
Shooter gets life without parole in Augusta road-rage killing
Richmond County virtual students get chance to be hands-on
Richmond County virtual students get chance to be hands-on
Senator secures millions of dollars towards Wi-Fi
Senator secures millions of dollars towards Wi-Fi
The couple that never dreamed of a family is now putting eight adopted children to bed each...
House full of holiday joy: Couple adopts 8 children, fosters 3