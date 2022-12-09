Former Aiken woman sentenced in deadly U.K. crash

LONDON (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Aiken woman received an eight-month suspended prison sentence after hitting and killing a British teenager in a car accident.

Anne Sacoolas hit and killed Harry Dunn while he was riding his motorcycle in August 2019 near an air base in England. She did not go to her sentencing in person, instead joining virtually. Sacoolas, whose husband worked as a U.S. intelligence officer at the base, left Britain after the crash, claiming diplomatic immunity from criminal prosecution. The U.S. refused to extradite her.

“If it weren’t for their friends, the community, you guys in the media, and the Great British and American public and millions of people around the world helping us, they would have got away with it,” the Dunn family said. “We’ve worked tirelessly and relentlessly to make sure that she, in the end, still has to do what you and I would have had to have done. So, yeah, Harry, we done it.”

Sacoolas’ lawyers say their client had been advised by the U.S. government to not go to the sentencing in person as it “could place significant U.S. interests at risk.”

Sacoolas admitted causing death by careless driving, which carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment. Justice Bobbie Cheema-Grubb said Sacoolas’ actions were “not far short of deliberately dangerous driving,” but she reduced the penalty because of Sacoolas’ guilty plea and previous good character.

The suspended sentence means that Sacoolas faces jail if she commits another offense within a year — though the judge acknowledged the sentence could not be enforced if she remains in the U.S.

The sentencing follows a three-year campaign by Dunn’s family, who met with politicians on both sides of the Atlantic in a campaign to get Sacoolas to face British justice.

Sacoolas entered a guilty plea in October, but the U.S. administration advised her not to come to Britain for sentencing. She attended the hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court by video link.

Lawyer Ben Cooper said Sacoolas had not asked for the diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the U.S. government. He read a statement from Sacoolas in which she said she was “deeply sorry for the pain I have caused.”

The judge said the “calm and dignified persistence” of Dunn’s parents had led Sacoolas to acknowledge guilt and appear before the court.

Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles said in a victim impact statement that her son’s death “haunts me every minute of every day and I’m not sure how I’m ever going to get over it.”

“As a family we are determined that his death will not have been in vain and we are involved in a number of projects to try to find some silver lining in this tragedy and to help others,” she said. “That will be Harry’s legacy.”

