Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Erin Brockovich visits News 12 to discuss concerns about Camp Lejeune water

By Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Above, you can watch News 12′s interview with internationally known consumer advocate and environmental activist Erin Brockovich.

She stopped by News 12 on Thursday for an interview with Richard Rogers to discuss concerns about people who may have been exposed to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune, S.C.

Brockovich became well-known for her role in building a legal case against Pacific Gas & Electric over water contamination in California.

If you think you may have been poisoned by the contaminated water at Camp Lejuene and want answers, you can reach out to Camp Lejuene Legal at www.tftptf.com.

This could affect people who lived or worked there for at least 30 days or were exposed in-utero between 1953 and 1987.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

