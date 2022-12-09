Submit Photos/Videos
Christmas surprise brightens the holidays for local veteran, family

By Will Volk
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Earlier this week, we told you about a business looking to surprise one of our local combat-wounded veterans, Matt Reddings.

Due to his injuries, its hard for him to decorate for the holidays.

So Christmas Decor of Augusta took care of everything free of charge.

Redding’s house had never looked like it did after the decorations were done.

“He was very surprised, I think. I was like: Be like Kevin in ‘Home Alone,’” his son William said.

Matt and his wife, Felicia, are taking it all in.

Matt spent more than 12 years in the military.

He is a combat-wounded veteran.

His family hasn’t had decorations like this before.

“Nothing that you have to get on the ladder for,” Felicia said.

They think it’s amazing to see their house look like this.

“It’s nice because there were so many holidays Matt missed so now to be able to enjoy them with him home and have these to help with that, it’s very nice,” Felicia said.

His family says he’s grateful for this.

They are too.

“It’s nice that people in the community appreciate what my husband’s done and what we’ve given up for him too being in the service so it’s nice to have a little treat for us sometimes,” Felicia said.

