Children’s hospital in store for truckload of Christmas presents

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The spirit of giving continues as some neighbors and the Aiken Tech community stop by the campus to drop off toys.

They could bring a new toy or stuffed animal to put into a Gold Cross ambulance.

One student from the EMS Association says being in the hospital around Christmas is not ideal, so the kids there deserve an extra special Christmas.

“I’m actually really excited to give these kids presents. It makes me happy people want to give. Makes me happy that we’re able to do this for them,” said Sidney Hobb, president of Aiken Tech’s student EMS Association.

After collecting all the toys, a motorcycle club full of first responders escorted the ambulance from campus to deliver them to kids at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

Some of the toys will also go to Doctors Hospital and Aiken Regional.

