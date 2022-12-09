Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Augusta Training Shop allows workers to spread holiday cheer

By Maria Sellers
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local artisans and crafters at the Augusta Training Shop are hard at work this holiday season making snowflakes and ornaments.

It’s all handmade by artists like Trenton Martin, who has worked at the shop for nearly seven years.

“It’s a blessing because this shows how much we care about our customers and the people who are all around us. It’s great,” he said.

The shop employs individuals with special needs.

MORE | Augusta Christmas parade proceeds help families in need

Executive Director Audrey Murell said: “It’s so important for them to feel like they have meaning and purpose, and that is where we come in and host this job for them.”

The shop also provides internships to students at Augusta University to teach them about business, and jobs for senior citizens like Gertrude Peters-Postell.

“This a wonderful place. It’s just like I’m supposed to be here,” she said.

Murell said: “If there’s any way we’re able to help anyone in this community, we want to be that person. We want to be that beacon of hope.”

As they create ornaments, snowflakes, and other pieces, Martin says they are very busy.

MORE | Here are some events to enjoy during the holiday season

“We get real busy. I mean when people want to order ornaments to decorate trees and stuff,” he said.

Murell says she would love to see supporting the Training Shop become a holiday tradition for local shoppers, as one item can provide jobs to as many as five people.

“When you shop here at the Training Shop, you are giving these folks a meaningful life. You’re giving them purpose,” she said.

Martin says it’s not just a place to work.

“I couldn’t be any place else without these people who I consider not only my friends but also my work family,” he said.

Anyone who is interested in working at the Training Shop can call them and set up an appointment to tour.

They can get the application process started. No special skills are required. The shop will teach them what they need to know.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released surveillance images of thieves at a Grovetown-area Walmart and asked...
Pair tricks local Walmart clerk to get away with thousands
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old dad dies in accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley
Signs are up all over Thomson wishing the high school football team well in the state...
Thomson football team prepares for title game at noon today
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Crash on I-20 at exit 190
Lanes open after multiple vehicle crash causes traffic delays on I-20

Latest News

Some of the toys will also go to Doctors Hospital and Aiken Regional.
Children’s hospital in store for a truckload of Christmas presents
Opportunity to work at Augusta Training Shop
Opportunity to work at Augusta Training Shop
Bulldogs win
‘We’re happy for the whole community: Fans react to Thomson win
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh will be in a Colleton County courtroom Friday...
Judge hears pending motions in Murdaugh case Friday