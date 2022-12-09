Augusta Training Shop allows workers to spread holiday cheer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local artisans and crafters at the Augusta Training Shop are hard at work this holiday season making snowflakes and ornaments.

It’s all handmade by artists like Trenton Martin, who has worked at the shop for nearly seven years.

“It’s a blessing because this shows how much we care about our customers and the people who are all around us. It’s great,” he said.

The shop employs individuals with special needs.

Executive Director Audrey Murell said: “It’s so important for them to feel like they have meaning and purpose, and that is where we come in and host this job for them.”

The shop also provides internships to students at Augusta University to teach them about business, and jobs for senior citizens like Gertrude Peters-Postell.

“This a wonderful place. It’s just like I’m supposed to be here,” she said.

Murell said: “If there’s any way we’re able to help anyone in this community, we want to be that person. We want to be that beacon of hope.”

As they create ornaments, snowflakes, and other pieces, Martin says they are very busy.

“We get real busy. I mean when people want to order ornaments to decorate trees and stuff,” he said.

Murell says she would love to see supporting the Training Shop become a holiday tradition for local shoppers, as one item can provide jobs to as many as five people.

“When you shop here at the Training Shop, you are giving these folks a meaningful life. You’re giving them purpose,” she said.

Martin says it’s not just a place to work.

“I couldn’t be any place else without these people who I consider not only my friends but also my work family,” he said.

Anyone who is interested in working at the Training Shop can call them and set up an appointment to tour.

They can get the application process started. No special skills are required. The shop will teach them what they need to know.

