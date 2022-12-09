Augusta Sports Council announces Ray Guy Award winner

Submit Photos/Videos
By Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Sports Council board of directors announced Adam Korsak of Rutgers as the 2022 Ray Guy Award recipient.

Korsak was announced as the 2022 winner during the College Football Awards Show broadcast live on ESPN.

He was chosen from a field of three finalists including Bryce Baringer of Michigan State and Mason Fletcher of Cincinnati.

The winner was determined by the Ray Guy Award national voting body, which consists of FBS sports information directors, national media and previous Ray Guy Award winners.

The Melbourne, Australia, native is in his senior season at Rutgers and is top 3 in the nation in punting with a net average of 43.37.

The Augusta Sports Council created the Ray Guy Award in 2000 to honor Thomson native and College and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Ray Guy.

He died Nov. 3.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

