All of Thomson is energized as team plays for state title

By Daniel Booth
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday is a big day for the Thomson Bulldogs.

The high school football team is in Atlanta to compete in the Georgia AA championship after winning the semi-final game against Appling County last Friday.

The championship game begins at noon Friday in Atlanta against Fitzgerald.

Before the game, signs were up all over town wishing the team well. There were at least two watch parties.

DEVELOPING STORY: News 12 is in Thomson at the watch parties and will be at the game being played at Georgia State. Watch for updates all day on News 12 and here on WRDW.com.

On Thursday, the town was beyond excited to see the Bulldogs have the opportunity to win state for the first time since 2002.

A giant pep rally was held inside the Thomson gymnasium to celebrate the success of the Bulldogs. Then at 5 p.m. Thursday, the buses departed, escorted by police sirens as the streets were lined by waving fans.

Students, teachers, staff, administration and members of the community were there to show how much this playoff run means to them.

Head Coach Michael Youngblood said the encouragement and excitement his program has received this year has been amazing.

Because of the big game, Friday is a home learning day for students in the McDuffie County School System.

