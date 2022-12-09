Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

After roller-coaster ride, gas is now cheaper than a year ago

(WENDELL FRANKS)
By Macy Neal
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. Gas prices soared to record levels in 2022, but after all that pain at the pump, fuel is now cheaper than it was a year ago.

The national average cost of regular unleaded in the U.S. is now $3.33 a gallon, compared to $3.34 a year ago, according to AAA.

It’s also cheaper in the two-sate region than a year ago.

The current average in Georgia is 2.93, compared to $3.17 a year ago. In Augusta, the current average is $2.89.

Across the Savannah River, the current average in South Carolina is $3, compared to $3.03 a year ago. The current average in Aiken and Edgefield counties is $3.04.

MORE | Kemp again extends suspension of Georgia’s gas tax

Nationally, the record high came in June, with gas hitting just over $5 a gallon.

Since then, a slowing economy and recession fears have helped pushed down demand, resulting in a sharp drop in prices.

Average prices in the U.S. dropped by 14 cents in the past week and 47 cents in the past month.

Certain factors could push prices back up, including the war in Ukraine and Vladimir Putin’s potential response to Europe’s oil embargo and new price cap.

Also, OPEC could slash production again, and demand from China could rebound faster than expected.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released surveillance images of thieves at a Grovetown-area Walmart and asked...
Pair tricks local Walmart clerk to get away with thousands
From left: Anjelika Figueroa, DeMichael Dawson, Savannah Piazzi, Shonna Powell, and Dawson...
What we know about 5 suspects after rescue of caged ‘sex slave’
After injuring a driver in a drive-by shooting, the suspect in connection to the incident was...
Drive-by shooting suspect arrested in Richmond County
Crash on I-20 at exit 190
Lanes open after multiple vehicle crash causes traffic delays on I-20
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Erin Brockovich
Erin Brockovich visits News 12 to discuss concerns about Camp Lejeune water
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Man dies in accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley
High School Football
Augusta Sports Council announces Ray Guy Award winner
Your donation to the IHeart Media Cares for Kids Radiothon can help children who need help.
Radiothon is a chance for you to help hospital, kids