Salvation Army Christmas Auction
81-year-old dead after home fire in Sparta

By Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Friday morning an 81-year-old victim is dead after a home fire in Sparta.

At the request of the Hancock County Fire Department, State Fire Marshal’s Office investigators responded to a home fire on Barnes Road.

Neighbors reported hearing a woman shouting before hearing an explosion and seeing fire in the home.

“The victim has been transported to GBI for positive identification. While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it is believed to be accidental in nature.” said Commissioner King.

Along with the Hancock County Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

