1 man injured after shooting in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is injured after a shooting at Plaza Place Apartments early Friday morning.

North Augusta Public Safety officers located an individual with gunshot wounds on scene.

The victim has been transported to the hospital.

Details of the exact cause of the shooting are limited at this time. Authorities are still investigating the incident.

