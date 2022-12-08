Submit Photos/Videos
Thomson football team gets big sendoff to state championship

By Daniel Booth
Dec. 8, 2022
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday was a big day for the Thomson Bulldogs.

The high school football team left for Atlanta to compete in the Georgia AA championship after winning the semi-final game against Appling County last Friday.

The town was beyond excited to see the Bulldogs have the opportunity to win state for the first time since 2002.

A giant pep rally was held inside the Thomson gymnasium to celebrate the success of the Bulldogs. Theat 5 p.m. Thursday, the buess departed, escorted by police sirens as the streets were lined by waving fans.

Students, teachers, staff, administration and members of the community were there to show how much this playoff run means to them.

Head Coach Michael Youngblood said the encouragement and excitement his program has received this year has been amazing.

The kickoff between Thomson and Fitzgerald is at noon Friday.

Because of the big game, Friday is a home learning day for students in the McDuffie County School System.

