Sip and Shop brings out the community spirit in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Families came out to the Evans Towne Center Park for Columbia County Sip and Shop.

More than 40 local vendors were there to offer last-minute gifts.

Melanie Snead and Melissa Overton made a camper into a small business in 2022, and looked to continue into Thursday.

“Seeing everyone out and about, it’s just a blessing,” Snead said.

The businesses didn’t see it as competing for customers.

“I believe in community over competition,” Snead said. “I was looking at different tables. It’s amazing.”

Columbia County created the Sip and Shop this year because of how popular other events are.

The small businesses aren’t complaining for having more opportunities to get their name out there.

And there’s a camaraderie among the business owners.

“We’ve become acquaintances over the years, really good friends,” a vendor said. “We always try and set up together.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.