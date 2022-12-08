SC State on lockdown, police investigating gun spotting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Campus administrators at SC State University told staff and students the campus is on lockdown Thursday morning.

Students and employees were instructed to shelter in place until further notice. A man was spotted on campus and was reported to be carrying a gun. Campus police are searching for a man described as wearing black pants with a gold jacket and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is being asked to call campus police at 803-536-7188 or to dial 911. The public is being advised not to approach the man.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.