Sandersville cops looking for armed, dangerous and violent wanted man

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Sandersville Police Department has put out an alert about a man alleged to be a dangerous criminal wanted in two states.

Rikishi “Snoody” Pernell Colclough has multiple warrants out of multiple Georgia counties and also in South Carolina, police said.

Rikishi “Snoody” Pernell Colclough (Contributed)

“He’s considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies,” police said in a statement.

The latest incident involving Colclough was a shooting Monday at Ferncrest Apartments, where he fired a 9 mm round into the arm of a victim, police said.

Anyone with information about him is urged to contact police.

