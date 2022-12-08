Multiple vehicle crash causes traffic delays on I-20
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A multiple car collision has caused traffic delays on Interstate 20 westbound at exit 190 in Grovetown Thursday morning.
According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:30 a.m.
EMS was en route, but injuries are unknown at this time.
All westbound lanes are closed.
Motorists in that area are advised to drive with caution.
