Multiple vehicle crash causes traffic delays on I-20

Crash on I-20 at exit 190
Crash on I-20 at exit 190(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A multiple car collision has caused traffic delays on Interstate 20 westbound at exit 190 in Grovetown Thursday morning.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:30 a.m.

EMS was en route, but injuries are unknown at this time.

All westbound lanes are closed.

Motorists in that area are advised to drive with caution.

