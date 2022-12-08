Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

‘I love you BG’: USC’s Dawn Staley reacts to WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release

Dawn Staley and Brittney Griner
Dawn Staley and Brittney Griner(Associated Press)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina’s women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley reacted on Twitter to U.S. officials’ report that Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap Thursday morning.

Staley has not been shy on her support for Griner. The coach wore white long-sleeved T-shirts featuring Brittney Griner’s name and image during a game against Stanford in November.

On Thursday, Staley took to Twitter to comment on the announcement made by American officals:

Griner was released in exchange for the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, according to the Associated Press.

MORE NEWS: Griner for Bout: WNBA star freed in US-Russia prisoner swap

