Ex-councilman in South Carolina takes plea deal in sexual assault case

BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former county council member in South Carolina has taken a plea deal in a sexual conduct with a minor case.

Kerry Trent Kinard, former Bamberg County official, was charged in 2020 for sexual conduct with a minor, where he posted bond.

In 2021, Kinard’s bond was revoked after he was served additional warrants for more sexual assault charges.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Kinard on Sept. 25, 2020 on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor first degree, attempted criminal sexual contact with a minor, two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, assault and battery first degree and two counts of dissemination of obscene material.

Separately, he pleaded guilty to a federal charge of trying to buy a gun while under felony indictment in 2021.

All charges have been dropped, except for assault and battery charges.

Kinard was sentenced to 10 years in prison, which was suspended to 42 months house arrest. This is followed by 18 months of probation.

