Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Foggy start to your Thursday. Unseasonably warm once again today. Showers possible Friday and Sunday.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures this morning are very mild for December standards. Overnight lows only bottomed out in the upper 50s and low 60s for the start of your Thursday. Foggy conditions were widespread across the region as well. Afternoon highs will be warm again today and reach into the 70s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the west-northwest generally less than 10 mph.

Our next cold front is expected to move through the region Friday. Ahead of the front we will see a big spread in high temperatures. Northern CSRA counties will likely stay in the upper 50s, but southern counties will likely hit the low 70s. A few showers will be possible during the day. Winds will be variable generally less than 10 mph.

We will see cooler temperatures this weekend behind the front with highs Saturday in the mid-60s and highs Sunday in the low 60s. Rain looks possible again by Sunday as our next front moves through the region. Right now rain chances look highest Sunday morning with drier weather by the afternoon. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Rain possible again Friday and Sunday as a series of fronts move through the region.
Rain possible again Friday and Sunday as a series of fronts move through the region.(WRDW)

