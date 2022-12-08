Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will be warm this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be in the 60s this evening and then drop to the upper 50s by early Friday. A stray shower is possible overnight along with patchy dense fog.

Our next cold front is expected to move through the region Friday. Ahead of the front we will see a big spread in high temperatures. Northern CSRA counties will likely stay in the upper 50s, but southern counties will likely hit the low 70s. Augusta high temps will likely stay in the low 60s with temperatures falling in the afternoon as the front pushes further south. Showers look likely during the day, especially in the afternoon-evening, but a morning shower can’t be ruled out. Winds will be shifting out of the northeast generally less than 10 mph.

We will see cooler temperatures this weekend behind the front with highs Saturday in the upper 50s to low 60s. Cloudy skies are expected during the day Saturday with patchy drizzle possible. Winds will be out of the northeast generally less than 10 mph. Showers will be possible Saturday night into Sunday.

Morning lows Sunday will be in the upper 40s. Highs Sunday will be in the low 60s. Rain looks looks likely during the day Sunday as our next front moves through the region. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Rain likely Friday and Sunday. Mostly dry Saturday but staying cloudy and cool. (WRDW)

