Augusta residents meet to discuss possible city including Summerville and surrounding neighborhoods

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It would be a bold move, forming a city within a city.

Whitney Civitaresc lives in Summervile and is against the idea.

“Ive overall been happy with the quality of the government and the things that have been happening,” Civitaresc said.

Todd Brantley lives in Nation Hills and has a different thought.

“The current city we have is not doing their job,” Brantley said.

Phillip Christman lives in Forest Hills and called a meeting to discuss.

“If we form our own city, we’ll have our own city government who will be answerable to a smaller group of people and community,” Christman said.

What is the likelihood this happens?

“My gut tells me with the people I’ve talked to and the fact that it’s been done so many times and there are other cities in the process in Georgia doing it now, I believe very strongly that we can get it done,” Christman said.

The question raised is, should this be done?

“I think it’d be better,” Brantley said. “It’s hopeful. I mean, other cities are doing it.

“I feel that it’s cruel, overall,” Civitaresc said.

It’s a mixed reaction catching the attention of the man soon to take charge of the city.

I am opposed in that I campaigned on a united Augusta, one city,” Augusta mayor-elect Garnett Johnson said. “And that’s what I will continue to stand on.”

The differences of opinions here all want a bette future.

“I just hope that people can start to see the humanity of their fellow citizens,” Civitaresc said.

“I’m not gonna leave, I can’t, this is my home,” Brantley said. “But if I can make a difference and try to make changes in Augusta, I’m here.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.