$10,000 reward for two murder suspects in Burke County shooting

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is offering a cash reward of $10,000 for information leading...
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is offering a cash reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of two suspects in a murder case, Jawuandre Dimera Kelly, 22, and Jordan James Perkins, 20.(Source: The Burke County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is offering a cash reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of two suspects in a murder case, according to authorities.

Jawuandre Dimera Kelly, 22, and Jordan James Perkins, 20, are wanted for a murder that occurred in Girad, Ga., in July 2022.

Kelly is believed to have short hair at this time.

MORE | Property in deadly Burke County shooting tied to 23 other disturbances

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kelly and Perkins contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (706) 554-6633 or the sheriff’s office at (706) 554-2133. Callers will remain anonymous.

