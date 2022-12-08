$10,000 reward for two murder suspects in Burke County shooting

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is offering a cash reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of two suspects in a murder case, according to authorities.

Jawuandre Dimera Kelly, 22, and Jordan James Perkins, 20, are wanted for a murder that occurred in Girad, Ga., in July 2022.

Kelly is believed to have short hair at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kelly and Perkins contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (706) 554-6633 or the sheriff’s office at (706) 554-2133. Callers will remain anonymous.

