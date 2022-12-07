Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Why Columbia County residents relish pickleball

Columbia County is getting behind pickleball, which is so popular that even our Nick Viland had to try it.
By Nick Viland
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More pickleball is coming to Columbia County, with local leaders looking to expand access to courts.

It’s part of the SPLOST money voters approved in the November election.

“You can just pick up a paddle and pick it up pretty easily, and I think that’s what makes it so appealing to everybody,” said Mitchell Johnson, a pickleball instructor.

Maybe that’s why it’s one of the fastest growing sports in the nation.

Johnson, like so many, saw pickleball being played two years ago, so he tried it out.

MORE | Flu-struck South Carolina struggles to keep meds in stock

“I’ve been playing ever since,” he said.

Now he coaches players and works to grow the game.

It looks like he’ll get the chance, with more courts planned in Columbia County. Officials say they have an idea for the location but haven’t finalized that yet.

Johnson says you just need two pieces of equipment to get going: a pickleball – which he describes as “kind of like a wiffle ball but a harder plastic” – and some paddles.

The courts are smaller than tennis courts, and there’s an area unique to pickleball.

“It’s called the non-volley zone, also known as the kitchen,” Johnson said.

MORE | Ga. teen speaks put about living in a state child-welfare office

It’s where you have to let the ball bounce before hitting it,  avoiding slams and forcing you to hit it short and soft with – what players call a “dink.”

Now Columbia County is investing more than $1 million into building pickleball courts in the county.

The courts only got on the SPLOST list because the public asked for them.

“When we were having the public listening sessions, pickleball was one of the things that kept coming up over and over and over,” said Scott Johnson, county manager.

“We’re excited about getting some big pickleball courts design and getting those players out there playing.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released surveillance images of thieves at a Grovetown-area Walmart and asked...
Pair tricks local Walmart clerk to get away with thousands
Jaquez Davis
Another suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Olmstead Homes
From left: Anjelika Figueroa, DeMichael Dawson, Savannah Piazzi, Shonna Powell, and Dawson...
What we know about 5 suspects after rescue of caged ‘sex slave’
Joshua Hammock
41-year-old dead after shooting in Sardis; suspect arrested
Georgia Power generic
Georgia Power on high alert after attack on N.C. power grid

Latest News

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) gestures to the crowd during the trophy presentation...
‘It’s a huge honor,’ says Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett
The only box left unchecked for the Dawgs in 2021: The SEC Championship. Dan Booth and Alyssa...
SEC Championship Preview
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik smiles after being named game MVP after Clemson defeated North...
Clemson, Tennessee will meet in a very orange Orange Bowl
FILE - Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton enters the field with his team before an NCAA...
Georgia Southern-Buffalo to meet in Camellia Bowl on Dec. 27