Warnock’s victory shows 2020 wasn’t a fluke for Democrats in Georgia

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s election Tuesday to a full six-year term leaves Georgia Democrats confident that the 2020 election wasn’t a fluke.

Two years ago, Georgia voters chose Joe Biden as the winner of the state’s electoral votes and elected two Democrats to the U.S. Senate. Warnock won a special election to complete the remainder of the late Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term, and Jon Ossoff defeated incumbent Republican Incumbent Sen. David Perdue. Before that, a Democrat had not won a statewide race in Georgia in decades.

In his victory speech, Warnock, the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church told the crowd faith can shape elections.

“A vote is a kind of prayer for the world we desire for ourselves and for our children,” he said.

Warnock’s win gives Democrats a 51-seat majority in the U.S. Senate, avoiding the need for Vice President Kamala Harris to break any tie votes.

“It’s big. It’s significant,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday. “We can breathe a sigh of relief. Obviously, judges and nominees will be a lot easier to put on the bench.”

In his concession speech, Republican challenger Herschel Walker thanked supporters for helping him put up “a heck of a fight.” He said running for the U.S. Senate eclipsed winning the Heisman trophy and any business accolades he’s gotten over the years.

“And the reason I’m going to say that is I got a chance to meet all you and to feel what you guys feel about this country,” Walker said.

Walker pledged to keep fighting for Georgia, and he asked supporters to keep believing in America.

