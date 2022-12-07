Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Warnock’s victory shows 2020 wasn’t a fluke for Democrats in Georgia

Senate runoff election
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s election Tuesday to a full six-year term leaves Georgia Democrats confident that the 2020 election wasn’t a fluke.

Two years ago, Georgia voters chose Joe Biden as the winner of the state’s electoral votes and elected two Democrats to the U.S. Senate. Warnock won a special election to complete the remainder of the late Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term, and Jon Ossoff defeated incumbent Republican Incumbent Sen. David Perdue. Before that, a Democrat had not won a statewide race in Georgia in decades.

MORE | After runoff win, what’s ahead for Warnock in next 6 years?

In his victory speech, Warnock, the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church told the crowd faith can shape elections.

“A vote is a kind of prayer for the world we desire for ourselves and for our children,” he said.

Warnock’s win gives Democrats a 51-seat majority in the U.S. Senate, avoiding the need for Vice President Kamala Harris to break any tie votes.

“It’s big. It’s significant,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday. “We can breathe a sigh of relief. Obviously, judges and nominees will be a lot easier to put on the bench.”

In his concession speech, Republican challenger Herschel Walker thanked supporters for helping him put up “a heck of a fight.” He said running for the U.S. Senate eclipsed winning the Heisman trophy and any business accolades he’s gotten over the years.

“And the reason I’m going to say that is I got a chance to meet all you and to feel what you guys feel about this country,” Walker said.

Walker pledged to keep fighting for Georgia, and he asked supporters to keep believing in America.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released surveillance images of thieves at a Grovetown-area Walmart and asked...
Pair tricks local Walmart clerk to get away with thousands
Jaquez Davis
Another suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Olmstead Homes
From left: Anjelika Figueroa, DeMichael Dawson, Savannah Piazzi, Shonna Powell, and Dawson...
What we know about 5 suspects after rescue of caged ‘sex slave’
Joshua Hammock
41-year-old dead after shooting in Sardis; suspect arrested
Janae Shaniece Lewis, 28.
North Augusta woman arrested in deadly Florida hit-and-run

Latest News

Early voting at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.
Ga. midterms were record-breaking in more ways than one
Sen. Raphael Warnock delivers his victory speech on Dec. 6, 2022, after winning a runoff...
After runoff win, what’s ahead for Warnock in next 6 years?
The "Convention of States" organization says that they intend to return to the South Dakota...
"Convention of States" organization ramps up for South Dakota state legislative session
The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black...
Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker