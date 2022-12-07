Thomson water-sewer chief loses his job after arrest

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city has fired the arrested director of Thomson’s water department.

On Nov. 17, Scott Huff, director of the water-sewer distribution department for the city of Thomson, was stopped on suspicion of driving while impaired and was arrested, according to city officials. He was transported to McDuffie County jail, where he posted bond a few hours later.

The incident occurred after work hours.

The following day, he was placed on administrative leave with pay pending a decision on disciplinary action.

On Nov. 29, Huff was terminated from the city, but requested to have that decision reviewed by the Thomson City Council, as is his right.

On Monday, the council convened a special called meeting to go into executive session to review Huff’s case. After exiting executive session, the council voted to uphold the termination.

