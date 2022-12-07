Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day: The attack that brought the U.S. into World War II

On this day 81 years ago, the attack on Pearl Harbor changed the course of history by bringing...
On this day 81 years ago, the attack on Pearl Harbor changed the course of history by bringing the United States into World War II.(NARA)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On this day 81 years ago, the attack on Pearl Harbor changed the course of history by bringing the United States into World War II.

It is a day which will live in infamy, as stated by President Roosevelt after that attack on U.S. Forces in Hawaii.

On December 7, 1941, Japanese bombers came for the U.S. Pacific Fleet - killing about 2,400 service members and civilians and injuring more than 1,100 people.

That story is told inside of the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force.

The display goes through a timeline of events that started with the Pearl Harbor attack, the U.S. declaring war, and shortly after that, the Eighth Air Force being activated in Savannah.

“I want them to remember the struggles that the world was going through and want them to remember the sacrifices that the young men and women gave for total victory in World War II,” said Pete Nichols, with the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force.

If you want to honor those men and women, Wednesday, the Mighty Eighth Airforce will be replaying their Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony from Sunday on their Facebook page.

That will happen at 1 p.m., which is 8 a.m. Honolulu time - the same time Pearl Harbor was attacked on this day 81 years ago.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released surveillance images of thieves at a Grovetown-area Walmart and asked...
Pair tricks local Walmart clerk to get away with thousands
Jaquez Davis
Another suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Olmstead Homes
Joshua Hammock
41-year-old dead after shooting in Sardis; suspect arrested
Janae Shaniece Lewis, 28.
North Augusta woman arrested in deadly Florida hit-and-run
From left: Anjelika Figueroa, DeMichael Dawson, Savannah Piazzi, Shonna Powell, and Dawson...
What we know about 5 suspects after rescue of caged ‘sex slave’

Latest News

Raphael Warnock wins reelection
Raphael Warnock wins reelection
The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black...
Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker
Janae Lewis
North Augusta woman arrested after deadly Florida hit-and-run
Herschel Walker loses Senate runoff
Herschel Walker loses Senate runoff