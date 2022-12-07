Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day: The attack that brought the U.S. into World War II

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On this day 81 years ago, the attack on Pearl Harbor changed the course of history by bringing the United States into World War II.

It is a day which will live in infamy, as stated by President Roosevelt after that attack on U.S. Forces in Hawaii.

On December 7, 1941, Japanese bombers came for the U.S. Pacific Fleet - killing about 2,400 service members and civilians and injuring more than 1,100 people.

That story is told inside of the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force.

The display goes through a timeline of events that started with the Pearl Harbor attack, the U.S. declaring war, and shortly after that, the Eighth Air Force being activated in Savannah.

“I want them to remember the struggles that the world was going through and want them to remember the sacrifices that the young men and women gave for total victory in World War II,” said Pete Nichols, with the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force.

If you want to honor those men and women, Wednesday, the Mighty Eighth Airforce will be replaying their Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony from Sunday on their Facebook page.

That will happen at 1 p.m., which is 8 a.m. Honolulu time - the same time Pearl Harbor was attacked on this day 81 years ago.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.