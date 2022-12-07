North Augusta woman arrested after deadly Florida hit-and-run

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A week-long manhunt for a local woman by Florida police is now over.

Janae Lewis was arrested Monday night in Miramar, just outside Miami, for a hit-and-run that happened on Nov. 27.

The arrest happened at 11:30 p.m. at a house near the Miramar Police Headquarters.

Lewis is charged with leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in a death. This gives those who were close to the victim some closure.

“The family, obviously, were quite emotional to find out that the person who allegedly committed this is in custody. They were very grateful,” said Tania Rues of the Miramar Police Department.

The family of Silvio Jose Ortega Martinez pleaded for those to find out who was responsible. Now they are thankful for the resources used to find justice.

“They didn’t think a law enforcement agency would really care about this and we really dedicated so much time and resources to finding the person,” she said.

Law enforcement agencies also involved the North Augusta Department of Public Safety and the Georgia State Patrol.

Police say she was in south Florida for Thanksgiving with family after the hit-and-run on Sunday. She went to North Augusta, which she considered home. She then visited family in Georgia and circled back to south Florida, where she was arrested.

“She was alluding authorities. We did receive information she was back in south Florida and was planning on turning herself in, but late last night our traffic investigators located her in the Miramar area and arrested her,” said Rues.

Rues says hit-and-runs normally take more time to find those responsible.

“We were quite pleased in less than a week and a half; we were able to make an arrest of the person we believe is responsible for this,” she said.

Moving forward, the investigation is still ongoing. Officials believe they now have who was responsible for the hit and run.

