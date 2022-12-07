The HUB distributes toys to Boys and Girls Club of Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here in Augusta, the HUB was in the giving spirit.

They held their Empty Stocking Fund distribution on Wednesday. Over 1,100 kids received gifts.

President and CEO of United Way Brittany Burnett says it’s a joy to be able to give back to the kids in the community.

“We know that there’s an increased need, so through the Empty Stocking Fund, parents can go online and pick out toys for their children, and these are the gifts they receive today. So, it’s important for the dignity and respect of these families that we give them the gifts they ask for instead of someone else choosing gifts for them,” she said.

