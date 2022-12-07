Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

The HUB distributes toys to Boys and Girls Club of Augusta

By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here in Augusta, the HUB was in the giving spirit.

They held their Empty Stocking Fund distribution on Wednesday. Over 1,100 kids received gifts.

President and CEO of United Way Brittany Burnett says it’s a joy to be able to give back to the kids in the community.

MORE | Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day: The attack that brought the U.S. into World War II

“We know that there’s an increased need, so through the Empty Stocking Fund, parents can go online and pick out toys for their children, and these are the gifts they receive today. So, it’s important for the dignity and respect of these families that we give them the gifts they ask for instead of someone else choosing gifts for them,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released surveillance images of thieves at a Grovetown-area Walmart and asked...
Pair tricks local Walmart clerk to get away with thousands
Jaquez Davis
Another suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Olmstead Homes
From left: Anjelika Figueroa, DeMichael Dawson, Savannah Piazzi, Shonna Powell, and Dawson...
What we know about 5 suspects after rescue of caged ‘sex slave’
Joshua Hammock
41-year-old dead after shooting in Sardis; suspect arrested
Georgia Power generic
Georgia Power on high alert after attack on N.C. power grid

Latest News

The state of South Carolina says it has sent out more than $942 million in tax rebates to all...
‘Just in time for Christmas’: SC completes first batch of tax rebates
Pickleball is picking up lots of ne fans, including News 12'2 Nick Viland.
Why Columbia County residents relish pickleball
Pickleball
Learn about Columbia County's plans for pickleball
The HUB distributes toys to Boys and Girls Club
The HUB distributes toys to Boys and Girls Club