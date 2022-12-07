Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia could ban TikTok on government devices

Georgia could ban TikTok from state-issued devices, if one state senator has his way.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia state senator announced a plan to ban TikTok from government-issued devices and “personal devices used to access sensitive government systems.”

Senator Jason Anavitarte (R-District 31), Chairman of the Senate Study Committee on the Creation of a Georgia Cybersecurity Force, plans to introduce legislation that would ban the social media app, which he called “a national security threat that has no place in Georgia.” He also announced to help Gov. Brian Kemp create an executive order that would ban TikTok from government devices while his legislation winds its way through the state assembly.

Georgia would be far from the first state government to ban TikTok from state-issued devices. South Carolina, Maryland and North Dakota have already banned the app on state-issued devices.

TikTok is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance and concerns have been raised in the past about China’s ability to collect information and influence American elections through the app. An FCC Commissioner called for a national ban on the app last week.

