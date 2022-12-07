Ga. midterms were record-breaking in more ways than one

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters came out in force in the 2022 midterm elections, shattering midterm turnout records, the state’s elections chief said Wednesday, a day after the state’s Senate runoff.

“Georgians have shown that they are very engaged and interested in elections, and we have a system in which every eligible Georgian who wants to can register and vote and know their vote counts.” said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“When you have engaged voters and a convenient system, you get record-breaking voter turnout – just as we’ve seen all throughout these midterms,” he said.

Some of the milestones achieved this cycle include:

All-time turnout records for a mid-term election, with more votes cast than any other midterm.

Record-breaking midterm early voting turnout.

Record breaking absentee by mail votes cast in a midterm.

More Election Day votes cast in the 2022 runoff than on Election Day in the 2022 General Election, than on Election Day in the January 2021 runoff or on the General Election Day in 2020.

Three days of single-day all-time voting records during early voting.

By any measure, the 2022 midterm election was a success for all Georgia voters.

“Georgia’s election system has been challenged and scrutinized and criticized and passed every test,” Raffensperger said. “I’ll put it up against any other state in the Union as measured by voter convenience, accessibility, security and accuracy, and believe Georgia can be a model for the nation for election reform going forward.”

