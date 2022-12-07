Drive-by shooting suspect arrested in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After injuring a driver in a shooting more than a year ago, the suspect was arrested this week, according to authorities.

The victim stated her ex-boyfriend fired two shots at her, her 2-year-old child, and the driver as they were waiting at a traffic signal near the residence.

Rikasai F. Warthaw, 31, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during a crime, according to Richmond County jail records.

The victim told deputies she and her son were passengers in the driver’s vehicle when she saw Warthaw lean out of the right-side passenger window of an oncoming car with a handgun in each hand.

The victim stated Warthaw then fired multiple shots into the vehicle she was in, hitting the driver.

According to authorities, the incident happened on July 19, 2021 in the 3100 block of Wrightsboro Road in Augusta.

The day of the incident, authorities responded to reports of gunshots, discovering one victim had been shot in the left arm upon arrival.

According to authorities, the victim stated when she saw the driver got shot, she exited the vehicle and grabbed her son to run to her residence.

The victim stated that Warthaw had recently moved into her residence, but the constant fighting terminated their relationship and Warthaw moved out that day.

The victim asked the injured driver if he would come over after Warthaw left because she did not feel safe around Warshaw, according to authorities. The two were on the way to lunch when the incident occurred.

The injured victim was taken to a hospital by his brother.

