Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cloudy, misty, and foggy conditions are expected for most of the CSRA through early Wednesday. Winds will be calm.

Dense fog will likely form across the CSRA into early Wednesday morning. Morning lows will be in the mid-50s. Clouds will stick around most of the day Wednesday, but we do look mostly dry with a few peeks of sun and warmer highs in the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the southwest 3-8 mph.

Foggy conditions are expected again late Wednesday night into early Thursday. Morning lows Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Afternoon highs will be warm again Thursday and reach the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the west generally less than 10 mph.

Our next cold front is expected to move through the region Friday. Ahead of the front we should see warm highs in the mid-70s Friday afternoon. A few showers will be possible during the day, mainly north of I-20.

We will see cooler temperatures this weekend behind the front with highs Saturday in the mid-60s and highs Sunday near 60. Rain looks possible again by Sunday. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.