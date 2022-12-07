Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will be mild for December standards this evening into tonight. Temperatures this evening into tonight will remain in the 60s. Patchy dense fog looks likely again late tonight into early Thursday morning. Overnight lows will drop close to 60. Winds will be calm overnight.

Foggy conditions are expected early Thursday. Morning lows Thursday will be near 60. Afternoon highs will be warm again Thursday and reach the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the west-northwest generally less than 10 mph.

Our next cold front is expected to move through the region Friday. Ahead of the front we will see a big spread in high temperatures. Northern CSRA counties will likely stay in the upper 50s, but southern counties will likely hit the low 70s. A few showers will be possible during the day. Winds will be variable generally less than 10 mph.

We will see cooler temperatures this weekend behind the front with highs Saturday in the mid-60s and highs Sunday in the low 60s. Rain looks possible again by Sunday as our next front moves through the region. Right now rain chances look highest Sunday morning with drier weather by the afternoon. Keep it here for updates.

Rain possible again Friday and Sunday as a series of fronts move through the region. (WRDW)

