Combat-wounded Army veteran surprised for the holidays

By Will Volk
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One local business decided to surprise a combat-wounded Army Veteran who lives in North Augusta.

Due to his injuries, it’s hard for him to decorate for the holidays both physically and financially.

We stopped by Matt Reddings’ home to see what he got.

Christmas decor has been busy decorating houses recently, but they’re doing this for free.

“One of the ways we like to give back is come out and support our veterans and their families and do some things like this and just come out and decorate their house and give them an awesome start to the holidays,” said Kyle Flanagan.

He runs Christmas Decor of Augusta. He says it’s become a yearly tradition for them to give someone a surprise.

“We kind of try to find the right fit for somebody we feel like we can really brighten up the holidays for,” he said.

This year, they’re dressing up Redding’s house with lights, wreaths, bows, and more.

“As we hear stories, and this is one that just kind of touched us, we wanted to do something to really give back to them as they’ve done for us,” he said.

Flanagan says they’re happy to do this, and he looks forward to seeing what it means to Redding’s family.

“We decorate for almost two months around the area, and this is our last week of installs, and it’s just a really fun way to wrap it up. It’s always cool to see the reaction on people’s faces when they see it at the end,” said Flanagan.

The reveal is Wednesday night. We will be there to capture the family’s reaction and will show it to you Thursday.

