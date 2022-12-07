Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Charlie Hannah wins District 2 seat for Richmond County school board

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - District 2 Incumbent Charlie Hannah will continue to represent District 2 for the Richmond County School Board System.

Hannah faced off against Rev. Larry Fryer on Tuesday. As of 9 p.m., Hannah had 2,967, 54%, vs. 2,543, 46%, for Fryer.

This district includes Wheeless Road and Wilkinson Gardens Elementary schools. Murphy Middle, T.W. Josey, Butler High School, and CT Walker Magnet School.

Hannah is an Augusta native, Richmond Academy graduate, Augusta Tech graduate, licensed electrician, black belt, and foster father.

Fryer is a Paine College graduate, retired Richmond County educator, a man of faith, and a 30-year resident of Augusta.

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE:

Incumbent Venus Cain has represented the District 9 super-district for the past 15 years and now will represent it for another four.

Cain was born and raised in L.A., career Army, a 30-plus year resident of Augusta, and a parent to graduates of the Richmond County School System.

She fought off a challenge by Christopher Mulliens.

With 99% of votes counted, Cain had 18,452 votes, 70%, vs. 7,887, 30%, for Mulliens.

Also keeping his post was District 7 incumbent Charlie Walker, who ran for a second term against newcomer Brittiany Broadwater.

Walker is an Aquinas graduate, UGA graduate, consultant, and current president of Augusta Sports Council, among other achievements.

With 99% of votes counted, he had 4,577 votes, 53%, compared to 4,122, 47%, for Broadwater.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released surveillance images of thieves at a Grovetown-area Walmart and asked...
Pair tricks local Walmart clerk to get away with thousands
Zaviaion Stewart
Family’s heart aches after crash kills Monetta 4-year-old
Crash kills motorcyclist on Riverwatch Parkway at Greene Street.
Crash kills 31-year-old motorcyclist on Riverwatch Parkway
Terrance Culbreath
Former Johnston Mayor Terrance Culbreath has died
Delmer Walton
Polo community mourns player killed in Aiken County crash

Latest News

We asked a few Georgia voters why the Senate runoff election was so important to them.
Voters told us why Senate runoff election is important to them
Voting activist Marcus Plumlee trudges through the rain to knock on Augusta doors and ask...
Volunteers get voters to polls, watch for snags in Richmond County
Problems like new voting systems and confusion over absentee ballots led to an overwhelming...
Ga. Senate runoff is today: What voters need to know
Early voting in Richmond County for the Georgia Senate runoff.
Walker or Warnock? Voters here and across Georgia are deciding