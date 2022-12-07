Charlie Hannah wins District 2 seat for Richmond County school board

AUGUSTA, Ga. - District 2 Incumbent Charlie Hannah will continue to represent District 2 for the Richmond County School Board System.

Hannah faced off against Rev. Larry Fryer on Tuesday. As of 9 p.m., Hannah had 2,967, 54%, vs. 2,543, 46%, for Fryer.

This district includes Wheeless Road and Wilkinson Gardens Elementary schools. Murphy Middle, T.W. Josey, Butler High School, and CT Walker Magnet School.

Hannah is an Augusta native, Richmond Academy graduate, Augusta Tech graduate, licensed electrician, black belt, and foster father.

Fryer is a Paine College graduate, retired Richmond County educator, a man of faith, and a 30-year resident of Augusta.

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE:

Incumbent Venus Cain has represented the District 9 super-district for the past 15 years and now will represent it for another four.

Cain was born and raised in L.A., career Army, a 30-plus year resident of Augusta, and a parent to graduates of the Richmond County School System.

She fought off a challenge by Christopher Mulliens.

With 99% of votes counted, Cain had 18,452 votes, 70%, vs. 7,887, 30%, for Mulliens.

Also keeping his post was District 7 incumbent Charlie Walker, who ran for a second term against newcomer Brittiany Broadwater .

Walker is an Aquinas graduate, UGA graduate, consultant, and current president of Augusta Sports Council, among other achievements.

With 99% of votes counted, he had 4,577 votes, 53%, compared to 4,122, 47%, for Broadwater.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.