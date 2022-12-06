What will the voter turnout be for the Georgia Senate runoff?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After months of campaigning, it all comes down to this.

Election day for the Georgia Senate runoff is Tuesday and early voting turnout has been through the roof.

We spoke with election officials to see how they’re gearing up for the final day of voting in this crucial race with national implications.

The turnaround for this election was quick. What normally is set up over multiple months had to get ready in four weeks.

Find your polling site:

“The voters definitely were coming out for this runoff. It’s going to be interesting to see what will happen on election day. If we’ll see more numbers because of the runoff or if the people who had planned to vote just decided to vote early,” said Richmond County Board of Elections Executive Director Travis Doss.

Doss is coming off a record-breaking, early voting week in Richmond County.

“The number of people who turned out we did about the same number that we did in 2021. And in 2021, we had three weeks. This time...we had six days,” he said.

More than 29,000 voters showed up early in Richmond County and Doss says the projections are showing 30,000 more ballots will be cast Tuesday, but right now it’s hard to say.

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE:

“It’s hard to say if the people have already voted, and we may not see those numbers on election day,” said Doss.

The polls still have to be staffed and ready. With this continuation of runoffs that aren’t budgeted, Doss has to have extra funding in order for everything to run smoothly.

“I’m asking for $165,000 to cover both of them. There is a little bit of money leftover on a poll worker pay from previous elections, but of course, that’s the ball of the election is paying poll workers for election day and paying poll workers for advanced voting,” he said.

The request will go before Augusta commissioners on Tuesday. Doss wants to remind voters that those who did not vote in the primary can still vote on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.