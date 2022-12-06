What the Tech: Gift gadgets to buy for yourself

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When someone asks you what you want for Christmas, you don’t want to give them a list of really expensive items.

But these gadgets are on sale at their lowest prices during the holidays. So if you’re going to buy something for yourself, you may want to take a look at these.

For an in-home entertainer, the Bartesian cocktail maker is your personal bartender.

Add your favorite alcohol and use these pods that include the mixers needed for popular cocktails. Simple syrups, bitters, extracts, and juice.

Each capsule has its own barcode that tells the Bartesian what you’re making, and which bottles to draw from to create the perfect cocktail.

Since the capsules contain no alcohol, you can purchase them online. Outdoor, battery-operated projectors are great for backyard movie nights. Viewsonic has projectors for all budgets.

Under $200 and up to $600 for full high definition.

They also have their own speakers. Play movies from a smartphone, tablet, computer, or streaming device. Pair it with a high-quality screen to watch movies under the stars.

We purchased two projection screens. A giant 12-foot inflatable screen, and this 100-inch screen. Both were exceptional in quality.

The inflatable screen needed power, and the motor created some noise. The YardMaster screen was easier to put back in its travel bag. Both are around $170. It takes two to play chess. Usually.

The Square Off chess set is handmade, all wood with hand-carved pieces. It’s also magic. Make your move, and someone around the world makes theirs. When they do, the chess piece on your board magically moves to its new position.

Sort of like something from Harry Potter. Play with random players, or someone you know can play against you from their own chess set or the Square Off app.

These premium gadgets are rarely on sale during the year but are easily found at huge discounts between now and Christmas from the manufacturer’s website.

