Voters told us why Senate runoff election is important to them

ATLANTA - The stakes are high Tuesday’s Georgia Senate runoff.

Voters already proved how big of a race this by setting historic highs for early voting as they chose between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock of Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Tuesday was the big day for in-person conventional voting at polling sites.

We asked a few voters why it was so important to them.

We asked Jack Klotz why Raphael Warnock?

“Well, because he’s done a wonderful job the first two years. He’s done a lot of things that most freshmen senators they’ll do in the first two years. It takes time to get used to being in the Senate. Again, he did quite a few things. So I really want him back. He’s got the experience.”

We asked Xaire Holman what’s at stake.

“For me, I know some people feel like gun rights, but for me, women’s rights, social services for people that’s mostly free and protecting positive speech,” she said.

We asked Jennifer Danger the same thing.

“You know, now that the Senate Democrats kept the Senate, I don’t think quite as much as was prior to this,” she said. “But I still I still do think that it’s kind of proof that Trump can’t just back candidates and have them win with no substance that you have to put somebody better up. You know, the Republicans expect more.”

We asked Vanessa Allert whether at the end of the day it’s more about Herschel Walker or about a Republican seat.”

Allen: “Republican seat.”

We asked: “You want to make sure the Republicans get every seat?”

Allen: “Yeah, absolutely.”

