Volunteers watching polls in Richmond County during runoff

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday for the runoff in the Georgia Senate race. Here's a look at the election.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Ga. Senate runoff: What voters need to know

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday for the runoff in the Georgia Senate race, and a nonpartisan group has eyes an ears on polls in Richmond County.

The New Georgia Project sent hundreds of volunteers and canvassers monitoring more than 620 polling sites in Bibb, Gwinnett, Richmond, Chatham, Lowndes, Clarke, Clayton, DeKalb, Glynn, Muscogee, Fulton, Henry, Troup, Houston, Peach, Douglas and Dougherty counties.

The group also has a team of 19 lawyers on hand to answer any questions and solve problems poll monitors are seeing.

FIND YOUR POLLING SITE:

As of late morning, things were going smoothly, although the group said it had seen some confusion due to polling location changes where signage was either non-existent or not clear in Chatham County.

“We’ll be on the ground at polling locations all over Georgia today just like we were during early voting, making sure that polling locations open on time, things are running smoothly, and that folks feel encouraged to stay in line, even if the wait is long or it’s raining,” said the group’s policy director, Stephanie Jackson Ali.

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE:

The group is also making a final push to get Georgia voters to the polls. The group sent 450 canvassers from its 18 field offices across the state with the goal of knocking on 40,000 Tuesday alone. As of Tuesday morning, the group had we crossed 800,000 threshold for doors knocked during the runoff period.

The group is providing free rides to the polls. It provided 630 rides to the polls during early voting and received 250 requests for Tuesday in metro Atlanta and Chatham and Richmond counties.

The group describes itself as a “nonpartisan effort to register, civically engage, and build power for New Georgia’s majority black, brown and young voters.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

