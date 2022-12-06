Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Propane explosion felt nearly 15 miles away; homeowner in hospital, officials say

Officials in South Carolina say a man was sent to a hospital after a propane explosion. (source: WCSC)
By Marissa Lute and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMOAKS, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A homeowner in South Carolina has been taken to a hospital for burns after an explosion at his house.

WCSC reports first responders were called to a house fire in Colleton County on Monday around 8 p.m.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Deputy Chief David Greene said a person was in the home at the time of the explosion and was working on a gas line before it exploded.

The man was taken to the hospital with stable vital signs.

Authorities said the explosion was felt nearly 15 miles away and left a large debris field that closed roads in the area.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released surveillance images of thieves at a Grovetown-area Walmart and asked...
Pair tricks local Walmart clerk to get away with thousands
Zaviaion Stewart
Family’s heart aches after crash kills Monetta 4-year-old
Crash kills motorcyclist on Riverwatch Parkway at Greene Street.
Crash kills 31-year-old motorcyclist on Riverwatch Parkway
Terrance Culbreath
Former Johnston Mayor Terrance Culbreath has died
Delmer Walton
Polo community mourns player killed in Aiken County crash

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh's defense team is asking prosecutors for "a bill of particulars" detailing the...
Murdaugh attorneys seek ‘bill of particulars’ on motive in killings
FILE - San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott answers questions during a news conference in San...
San Francisco police can’t use deadly robots for now
Jaquez Davis
Another suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Olmstead Homes
Runoff for Richmond County School Board
Runoff for Richmond County School Board
Walker looks to win votes in key areas
Walker looks to win votes in key areas