Ossoff bill on Civil Rights-era slayings sent to Biden’s desk

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - A bill designed to bring justice and closure to victims’ families of cold case lynchings and murders is just a signature away from becoming law.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff led the charge on this bill that had support from both sides of the aisle.

The Equal Justice Initiative estimates were 4,000 lynchings in the U.S. between the 1860s and the 1960s, with more than 500 happening in Georgia.

Many of these murders are still unsolved.

Now the Civil Rights Cold Case Investigations Board will look into these unsolved lynchings, and if possible find who was responsible and seek accountability.

“These unsolved lynchings are open wounds for our community,” Ossoff said.

“These crimes were swept under the rug, that’s why I wrote this legislation and we’ve now passed this legislation,” he said.

The bill has already passed the House and Senate.

It should be signed by President Joe Biden any day now.

While then-President Donald Trump formally authorized the review board in 2019, its members were not confirmed and finalized until more than three years later.

The legislation from Ossoff, D-Ga., and Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz’s will extend the board’s term through 2027, ensuring it has time to conduct its investigations.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.